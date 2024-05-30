Blundstone boots, a mainstay for blue collar Australians, have been around longer than light bulbs. But now, in its 15th decade, the 100% Tasmanian family-owned company is having a major global moment. A-listers from Jake Gyllenhaal to Kate Middleton have been photographed wearing Blundstone’s Chelsea boots. Blunnies “may be what fashion historians point to as the boot of the early 2020s,” the New York Times declared. The appeal to both fashionistas and fieldhands can be traced back to their durability and versatility. "[F]ashion found us—not the other way around," joint CEO Adam Blake says. It doesn’t hurt that Blundstone hired its first-ever chief brand officer in 2022 to oversee international growth. In the last five years, the U.S. has gone from 5% of the company’s sales to over 20%. In 2023 it sold 3 million pairs of boots in more than 70 countries, as people slip them on for everything from a snowy hike to a business casual meeting.