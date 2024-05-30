TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Neara

Grid intelligence

1 minute read
Neara CEO Daniel Danilatos
Neara CEO Daniel DanilatosCourtesy of Neara
By Varsha Bansal

Power outages due to bad weather are rising in the U.S. as the effects of climate change intensify. Neara works with electricity utilities to help them mitigate risks, such as floods and wildfires, and keep the lights on. The Australian startup’s 3D digital twin and AI-backed analytics platform allows utilities to simulate, say, how specific vegetation might threaten power lines in 65 m.p.h. winds or which power lines can be safely reactivated first as floodwaters recede. Neara said it has enabled Southern California Edison, which uses the platform across its 50,000-sq.-mi. service area, to complete vegetation work 50% faster because it can generate clearance guidance for trim crews in less than two weeks, instead of three to four months, while prioritizing highest-risk areas. Other customers include Australia’s SA Power Networks and Ireland’s ESB Networks. Electricity infrastructure “faces gargantuan challenges as we ask the grid to do more in the next 10 years than in the last 50,” says Jack Curtis, Neara’s chief commercial and operations officer. Healthy, high-functioning infrastructure, he adds, “demands the…fast decisionmaking we’re empowering for utilities.”

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com