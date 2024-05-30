TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

AMD

Chipmaker challenger

1 minute read
Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), on Dec. 6, 2023.
Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), on Dec. 6, 2023.David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Joe Mullich

Since Lisa Su became CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a decade ago, the chipmaker’s market value has risen more than a hundredfold, surpassing that of onetime king-of-the-hill Intel. But Su’s biggest brag might have been in December, when AMD bested archrival Nvidia by releasing the fastest “AI accelerator” chip yet designed at that time to train and operate large language models like ChatGPT. Over the past year, AMD has at times claimed the fastest AI accelerator and most powerful chip in the sprint for the top. While the race is far from over, a more powerful GPU allows more capable AI models to give better answers, faster. “The GPU is at the center of the generative AI world,” Su says. She aims for AMD to be too.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com