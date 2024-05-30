Since Lisa Su became CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a decade ago, the chipmaker’s market value has risen more than a hundredfold, surpassing that of onetime king-of-the-hill Intel. But Su’s biggest brag might have been in December, when AMD bested archrival Nvidia by releasing the fastest “AI accelerator” chip yet designed at that time to train and operate large language models like ChatGPT. Over the past year, AMD has at times claimed the fastest AI accelerator and most powerful chip in the sprint for the top. While the race is far from over, a more powerful GPU allows more capable AI models to give better answers, faster. “The GPU is at the center of the generative AI world,” Su says. She aims for AMD to be too.