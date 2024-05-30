A new fitness craze is going global. Launched in Germany in 2017 by an international race organizer and a field-hockey player, Hyrox’s appeal may lie in its relative painlessness. Unlike CrossFit, which involves barbell lifts and other difficult-to-master exercises, Hyrox involves just eight functional workouts including the farmer’s carry, rowing, and sled pull. Each Hyrox “fitness race” consists of eight 1-km sprints, each followed by a different workout, with a focus on beating a personal best rather than keeping up with pros. Perhaps that’s why Hyrox has seen a boom in participation since 2019, with over 260,000 people expected to take part in 60 races this year. With gyms now offering the program in 65 countries and a growing list of brand partnerships with organizations like Red Bull and Puma, Hyrox “connects the world’s training communities with a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible,” co-founder Moritz Fürste says.