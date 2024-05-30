The fashion brand Tory Burch’s transformation from sensible, preppy classics to edgy designs burning up ready-to-wear runways has the fashion press marveling. Its eponymous former CEO Tory Burch herself spurred the “Toryssance” by stepping down from her position in 2019 to focus on designing. Her new styles reflect “how I see women today,” she says. “There’s been a huge shift in the way women embrace their individuality. Our clothing and accessories can give women a level of confidence. That’s inspiring for me, and it ties into the work we do around women’s empowerment.” The successful reinvigoration boosted revenues, reportedly growing to near $2 billion, making 2023 the 20-year-old company’s highest earning year ever. And the Tory Burch Foundation has become a leading nonprofit for women entrepreneurs in the U.S., providing access to capital and connections, including millions of dollars in grants and loans, free online educational tools, and a new partnership with the U.S. Commerce Department to improve access to government resources.