In a few short years, Stanley cups have become this decade’s must-have hydration accessory. The 40-oz. stainless-steel, double-insulated Quencher, with a handle and straw for easy drinking, comes in dozens of colors to suit any mood or outfit. But while TikTok influencers and savvy marketing powered the viral phenomenon, inspiring Saturday Night Live jokes about Stanley fanatics, Stanley’s story is more than a century in the making. The company invented the stainless-steel-bottle category when it was founded in 1913. Fast forward to 2023, and sales reached around $750 million after doubling for three consecutive years. “Stanley has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, moving from a functional outdoor brand to a lifestyle brand,” global president Matt Navarro says.