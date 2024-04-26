King Charles III is set to visit a cancer treatment center with his wife, Queen Camilla, on Tuesday to mark his return to public-facing duties after receiving treatment and recuperating following his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The Palace announced in February that the King, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. The cancer was discovered after a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement. The King postponed public-facing duties while he was undergoing treatment.

At the time, the Palace said the King chose to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

On Tuesday, the King and Queen will meet medical specialists and patients at a cancer treatment center—the first among a number of public engagements in the coming weeks. The royal couple is also set to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for a state visit in June.

The King ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, and celebrated his coronation in May 2023.

“As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” Friday’s statement from Buckingham Palace read.

The resumption of the King’s public-facing duties marks a return to some sense of normalcy for the royal family amid a turbulent year. The King was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 26 to undergo a planned procedure to correct his enlarged prostate that led to the discovery of his cancer.

At the same time, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was also in hospital recovering from a planned abdominal surgery. After her release from hospital, Kensington Palace said she would recover out of the public eye until after Easter on March 31.

On March 22, the Princess announced she also had been diagnosed with cancer after post-surgery test results revealed cancer had been present. She has stepped back from official duties while she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” and will return when cleared to do so by her medical team.