There's no denying that 2024 has already been booked and busy for Zendaya. Since the year started, the Euphoria star has dominated the box office with her blockbuster sequel Dune: Part Two, nabbed not one, but two Vogue covers (the American and British editions), and been tapped to co-chair the annual (and very exclusive) Met Gala. This week, her latest and much anticipated film, Challengers, releases in theaters, putting Zendaya squarely in the spotlight as Tashi Duncan, a powerful tennis competitor at the center of a steamy love triangle.
Zendaya's many projects have translated into a plethora of red-carpet appearances and press calls, which, in turn, have resulted in a wealth of high-fashion serves from the actor and her longtime collaborator and "image architect," Law Roach. While Zendaya, a veritable style superstar, could always be counted on for a bold, experimental, and show-stopping sartorial moment, her current looks have elevated to an art the practice of dressing up for the press tour .
In Zendaya and Roach's capable hands, the themes of her movies cleverly translate into clothing, whether that's a futuristic silver glambot suit sourced from the Mugler archives for the London premiere of Dune: Part Two or a subversively preppy Thom Browne gown that riffs on tennis whites for the London premiere of Challengers. Her fashion choices feel less like promotion than they do an extension of her work as an artist, with clothes as her medium, which might explain why this year, watching her press tour has been almost as much fun as heading to theaters to watch her movies.
With that in mind, we've rounded up all of Zendaya's best looks from the red carpet so far in 2024.
For the Mexico City premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya wore a dramatic Torishéju gown.
Zendaya went for gold in a custom two-piece set from Louis Vuitton for the Paris premiere of Dune: Part Two.
Zendaya stunned at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two when she showed up in a vintage Mugler ensemble fit for a glambot.
For the Seoul premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya wore a vintage Givenchy suit designed by Alexander McQueen during his time as their creative director. The gray ensemble had glow-in-the dark embellishments.
Zendaya wore a futuristic white Stéphane Rolland gown with dramatic cutouts and gold embellishment on the hem to the New York City premiere of Dune: Part Two.
For the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollwood Awards, Zendaya wore an embroidered corset top, jeans, and a stacked choker necklace, all from Jean Paul Gaultier.
For the 2024 Oscars, Zendaya wore a pink and gunmetal embellished Armani Privé gown.
Zendaya sparkled in a custom Loewe gown that paid homage to Challengers; Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, was the costume designer on the film.
For a press call in Paris, Zendaya took a mod approach, selecting a vintage checkered Marc Jacobs coat dress and accessorizing with white pumps and a headband.
For the Paris Challengers premiere, Zendaya donned a diaphanous custom white Louis Vuitton gown with a matching belt.
Zendaya made a cheeky showing at a London press call when she arrived in an archival Vivienne Westwood striped vest and matching mini skirt with a feather bustle.
For a press call in Rome, Zendaya wore a sparkling tennis-inspired mini dress and a pair of tennis ball-embellished pumps, both of which were custom Loewe.
Zendaya made the case for quiet luxury with her elegant Brunello Cucinelli sweater and matching maxi skirt a press call in Monte Carlo.
For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, Zendaya styled a vintage gray Ralph Lauren double breasted blazer as a mini dress and completed the look with a pair of white pumps.
Zendaya put a subversive twist on the concept of tennis whites with a custom Thom Browne gown with mesh inserts and tennis racquet embroidery. She accessorized the look with a pair of white pumps and an oversized hairbow.
For a press call in Milan, Zendaya wore a minimalist vintage Ralph Lauren white mini dress that was previously modeled by Cindy Crawford in 1992.
Zendaya departed from her tennis-inspired looks on the Challengers press tour for the Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a romantic lace-embellished black and pink Vera Wang gown.
She quickly switched gears again to serve a truly tennis-inspired look for Challengers' Los Angeles premiere after-party in a dramatic lime green Celia Kritharioti halter dress with a plunging neckline and tennis ball embellishment.
For a press call in Los Angeles, Zendaya wore a ladylike yet daring (and midriff-baring) baby pink dress from Jacquemus, accessorizing it with a pair of matching sling back pumps and a pink bow headband.
Zendaya continued her streak of tennis-ball green outfits with a vintage Mugler skirt suit and matching pumps for a visit to Good Morning America.
For her actual appearance on Good Morning America, Zendaya channeled Old Hollywood with a bespoke floral gown with a full tulle skirt by Erdem, pairing it with a pair of white pumps.
Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com