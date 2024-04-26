There's no denying that 2024 has already been booked and busy for Zendaya. Since the year started, the Euphoria star has dominated the box office with her blockbuster sequel Dune: Part Two, nabbed not one, but two Vogue covers (the American and British editions), and been tapped to co-chair the annual (and very exclusive) Met Gala. This week, her latest and much anticipated film, Challengers, releases in theaters, putting Zendaya squarely in the spotlight as Tashi Duncan, a powerful tennis competitor at the center of a steamy love triangle.

Zendaya's many projects have translated into a plethora of red-carpet appearances and press calls, which, in turn, have resulted in a wealth of high-fashion serves from the actor and her longtime collaborator and "image architect," Law Roach. While Zendaya, a veritable style superstar, could always be counted on for a bold, experimental, and show-stopping sartorial moment, her current looks have elevated to an art the practice of dressing up for the press tour .

In Zendaya and Roach's capable hands, the themes of her movies cleverly translate into clothing, whether that's a futuristic silver glambot suit sourced from the Mugler archives for the London premiere of Dune: Part Two or a subversively preppy Thom Browne gown that riffs on tennis whites for the London premiere of Challengers. Her fashion choices feel less like promotion than they do an extension of her work as an artist, with clothes as her medium, which might explain why this year, watching her press tour has been almost as much fun as heading to theaters to watch her movies.

With that in mind, we've rounded up all of Zendaya's best looks from the red carpet so far in 2024.

Zendaya poses during the photocall for the movie "Dune: Part Two" at Four Seasons Hotel in Mexicty City on Feb. 5, 2024. Jaime Nogales—Medios y Media/Getty Images

For the Mexico City premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya wore a dramatic Torishéju gown.

Zendaya attends the "Dune: Part Two" Premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Feb. 12, 2024. Marc Piasecki—WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya went for gold in a custom two-piece set from Louis Vuitton for the Paris premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya arrives for the world premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square Gardens in London on Feb. 15, 2024. Jordan Pettitt—PA Images/Getty Images

Zendaya stunned at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two when she showed up in a vintage Mugler ensemble fit for a glambot.

Zendaya attends the "Dune: Part Two" Seoul Premiere on Feb. 22, 2024. Han Myung-Gu—Getty Images

For the Seoul premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya wore a vintage Givenchy suit designed by Alexander McQueen during his time as their creative director. The gray ensemble had glow-in-the dark embellishments.

Zendaya attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 25, 2024. Jamie McCarthy—WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya wore a futuristic white Stéphane Rolland gown with dramatic cutouts and gold embellishment on the hem to the New York City premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya attends the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on March 7, 2024. Monica Schipper—Getty Images

For the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollwood Awards, Zendaya wore an embroidered corset top, jeans, and a stacked choker necklace, all from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Frederic J. Brown—AFP/Getty Images

For the 2024 Oscars, Zendaya wore a pink and gunmetal embellished Armani Privé gown.

Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre in Sydney on March 26, 2024. James Gourley—Getty Images

Zendaya sparkled in a custom Loewe gown that paid homage to Challengers; Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, was the costume designer on the film.

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" Paris Photocall at Maison De L'Amerique Latine on April 6, 2024. Kristy Sparow—Getty Images

For a press call in Paris, Zendaya took a mod approach, selecting a vintage checkered Marc Jacobs coat dress and accessorizing with white pumps and a headband.

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" Paris Premiere on April 6, 2024. Marc Piasecki—WireImage/Getty Images

For the Paris Challengers premiere, Zendaya donned a diaphanous custom white Louis Vuitton gown with a matching belt.

Zendaya attends a photocall in London on April 11, 2024. Yui Mok—PA Images/Getty Images

Zendaya made a cheeky showing at a London press call when she arrived in an archival Vivienne Westwood striped vest and matching mini skirt with a feather bustle.

Zendaya attends a photocall at Hotel Hassler in Rome on April 8, 2024. Daniele Venturelli—WireImage/Getty Images

For a press call in Rome, Zendaya wore a sparkling tennis-inspired mini dress and a pair of tennis ball-embellished pumps, both of which were custom Loewe.

Zendaya poses for a photocall at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 13, 2024. Valery Hache—AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya made the case for quiet luxury with her elegant Brunello Cucinelli sweater and matching maxi skirt a press call in Monte Carlo.

Zendaya is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on April 18, 2024. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, Zendaya styled a vintage gray Ralph Lauren double breasted blazer as a mini dress and completed the look with a pair of white pumps.

Zendaya attends the UK premiere of "Challengers" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on April 10, 2024. Lia Toby—Getty Images

Zendaya put a subversive twist on the concept of tennis whites with a custom Thom Browne gown with mesh inserts and tennis racquet embroidery. She accessorized the look with a pair of white pumps and an oversized hairbow.

Zendaya attends the photocall for "Challengers" on in Milan on April 14, 2024. Stefania D'Alessandro—Getty Images

For a press call in Milan, Zendaya wore a minimalist vintage Ralph Lauren white mini dress that was previously modeled by Cindy Crawford in 1992.

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Challengers" at Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024. Monica Schipper—Getty Images

Zendaya departed from her tennis-inspired looks on the Challengers press tour for the Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a romantic lace-embellished black and pink Vera Wang gown.

Zendaya attends the "Challengers" After Party at Funke in Los Angeles on April 16, 2024. Eric Charbonneau—Amazon MGM Studios/Getty Images

She quickly switched gears again to serve a truly tennis-inspired look for Challengers' Los Angeles premiere after-party in a dramatic lime green Celia Kritharioti halter dress with a plunging neckline and tennis ball embellishment.

Zendaya at the "Challengers" Tour in Los Angeles on April 20, 2024. Eric Charbonneau—Amazon MGM Studios/Getty Images

For a press call in Los Angeles, Zendaya wore a ladylike yet daring (and midriff-baring) baby pink dress from Jacquemus, accessorizing it with a pair of matching sling back pumps and a pink bow headband.

Zendaya at Good Morning America in New York City on April 23, 2024. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya continued her streak of tennis-ball green outfits with a vintage Mugler skirt suit and matching pumps for a visit to Good Morning America.

Zendaya arrives at Good Morning America in New York City on April 23, 2024. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For her actual appearance on Good Morning America, Zendaya channeled Old Hollywood with a bespoke floral gown with a full tulle skirt by Erdem, pairing it with a pair of white pumps.