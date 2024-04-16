Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Met Gala

Fashion designers and their muses, art enthusiasts, and some of the world's most influential celebrities will all gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in three weeks for fashion's biggest night: the Met Gala.

The exclusive annual soirée is the primary source of funding for the museum's Costume Institute, which is home to nearly 33,000 fashion objects from the past seven centuries. The event has also become a destination for fashion insiders and pop culture power players alike, with its red carpet watched eagerly by viewers around the world.

Famously hosted every year on the first Monday in May, this year's Met Gala will take place May 6 and its suggested theme is "The Garden of Time." The dress code is inspired by the 2024 Costume Institute exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which will open on May 10 and features 250 items from the department's permanent collection.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

When is the 2024 Met Gala?

This year's Costume Institute Benefit will take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The red carpet ahead of the event will start at 6 pm ET and will be streamed on Vogue's website and social media channels, as well as broadcasted on E!

What is the theme and who decides it?

The Costume Institute’s chief curator, Andrew Bolton is responsible for curating the museum's annual spring fashion exhibit, which often inspires the dress code and theme for the Met Gala. This year's exhibit is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which reimagines how museum visitors can interact and experience historical garments and fashion objects that may no longer be worn or touched. According to Vogue, the exhibit will feature 250 pieces from the Costume Institute's permanent collection that span over 400 years of fashion history, including designs by Schiaparelli, Givenchy, and Dior. Because some garments, like a Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877, are too delicate to be worn, the exhibit will use a diverse range of technologies and activations to create a sensory experience for all the garments, invoking senses from smell and sound to texture and motion.



"By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life,” Bolton said in a press release about the exhibit.

What does that mean for the dress code?

The dress code for the night is "The Garden of Time," seemingly drawing inspiration from the exhibit's tension between fashion history and the ephemeral nature of physical garments. The evocative theme leaves plenty of room for guests' interpretations—although it would be a good bet that florals will be a mainstay of this year's Met Gala red carpet.

Who are co-chairs hosting this year's gala?

Vogue editor-in-chief and Costume Institute trustee Anna Wintour has been a co-chair of the Met Gala since 1995 (excluding 1996 and 1998,) and in the nearly three decades since she joined, she's helped to make the annual museum benefit a star-studded affair by championing the celebrity co-chair. The high-profile figures who co-chair the event share hosting duties, like helping create the guest list, curating the menu for the evening, and offering insight on the decor. Past co-chairs include Rihanna, Serena Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Amal Clooney. This year's co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, while Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the fashion label Loewe, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will serve as honorary chairs.

Who is expected to attend?

While the guest list for the Met Gala is never disclosed before the event, it's become a coveted invite for celebrities, fashion houses and powerful figures alike, who must be personally approved by Wintour before they can purchase their $50,000 ticket to the event or a $300,000 table. The gala's attendance is limited to about 450 guests.

What happens at the Met Gala?

Because phones— and therefore cameras—aren't allowed at the actual Met Gala, there are no social media posts revealing what happens once guests enter the museum. But the New York Times reports that upon arrival, guests are greeted by the evening's chairs, and they can preview the exhibit during the cocktail hour. The main event of the night is the seated dinner, which usually includes a performance or some form of entertainment. Past performers have included Madonna, Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Where can you watch the Met Gala and its red carpet?

While securing an invite to the actual Met Gala may be a tough feat, everyone can join in the night's action by watching the live stream of the event on Vogue's social media pages and website.