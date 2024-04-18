Prince William met with individuals running the Surplus to Supper food charity in Surrey, England, on Thursday, marking his first official public appearance since his wife, Kate Middleton, revealed her cancer diagnosis. The charity delivers food that would otherwise be discarded to people struggling with food insecurity.

Photos show Prince William assisting with cooking, helping to load food trucks, and engaging in conversations with charity workers. William received 'get well soon' cards for his wife and father, King Charles III, from a volunteer named Rachel Candappa. According to ITV News, the royal responded to the cards by saying: “Thank you very much, that’s kind.”

Prince William is given a card for his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, by volunteer Rachel Candappa during a visit to Surplus to Supper on April 18, 2024, in Surrey, England. Alastair Grant—Getty Images

This comes after the Prince of Wales was spotted by photographers watching an Aston Villa soccer game with his eldest son, Prince George, 10, last week.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis in a video in March, after rumors began to swirl around her absence from public duties following a planned abdominal surgery in January. The mum-of-three did not disclose which type of cancer she has been diagnosed with, but said that she would be taking time away from royal duties to undergo “preventative chemotherapy."

A picture of Kate and her children, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts on Mother’s Day in the U.K., was confirmed to have been edited, triggering speculation and conspiracy theories online.

Princess Kate is not the only member of Prince William’s immediate family to be diagnosed with cancer. King Charles was also diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer in February.