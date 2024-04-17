Jack Smith is the rarely-seen-in-public special counsel overseeing two different prosecutions of former President Donald Trump, one for allegedly mishandling national security information, another for his actions surrounding the 2020 election. Until a year ago, prosecuting a former President wasn’t a thing, but Smith (along with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis) has made it so. Attorney General Merrick Garland technically oversees Smith, but Smith has day-to-day independence under the special-­counsel regulations. He has been dealt a difficult hand: strict time constraints, a tough judge, an unending wave of attacks from Trump, and intense public pressure. But as a man who built his career prosecuting powerful public officials accused of major crimes, he is better equipped for this than most. Time and again, he has met the challenges with an aggressive and decisive approach befitting his position.

Katyal, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General, drafted the special-­counsel regulations in 1999

