Lai Ching-te, or William Lai, as he will be known throughout the world, will take office as Taiwan’s next President in May. A coal miner’s son who prizes problem solving and trust, Lai is also a Harvard-trained public-health expert. But the health of the island’s 23 million inhabitants is just one part of a much larger task he is inheriting: ensuring his government’s very survival, amid China’s amped-up campaign to reclaim the nascent democracy. Former leader Chiang Kai-shek’s rigid legacy is no more—Taiwan’s energetic civil society is flourishing. Trade is booming, providing more than half the world’s critical chips, yet—with tensions rising with Beijing—its risk profile couldn’t be higher. For a politician who garnered only 40% in an unprecedented multiparty election, this feels like Atlas shouldering the world. But less mythological will be his choices and their impact on a world on edge—to say nothing of the future of democracy in Asia.
Huntsman, a Republican, is a former governor of Utah and a former U.S. ambassador to China
Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Dua Lipa Manifested All of This
- Exclusive: Google Workers Revolt Over $1.2 Billion Contract With Israel
- Stop Looking for Your Forever Home
- The Sympathizer Counters 50 Years of Hollywood Vietnam War Narratives
- The Bliss of Seeing the Eclipse From Cleveland
- Hormonal Birth Control Doesn’t Deserve Its Bad Reputation
- The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com