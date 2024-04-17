Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein are a dynamic duo who have made a significant impact on the lives of families who are struggling. Their dedication and tireless efforts to provide essential items for children through their work with Baby2Baby have helped so many families across the country—their passion for giving back is truly inspiring. Kelly and Norah’s leadership and vision have transformed Baby2Baby into a beacon of hope, providing items such as diapers, clothing, and other necessities to ensure that children have what they need to thrive.

Through their collaborative efforts, Kelly and Norah have shown that when people come together with a shared goal of helping others, incredible things can happen. Their compassion, generosity, and dedication to making a difference serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one can have

when driven by a desire to be of service. Thank you, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, for your unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for families in need.

