Ophelia Dahl believes that a person’s lack of access to health care is caused by failures of human-built systems—and because these systems are built by humans, they can be fixed by humans.

In the decades since Ophelia co-founded Partners in Health in 1987, the organization has redefined community-based health care, offering a high-quality health care option to millions of impoverished people around the world. I am deeply inspired by Dahl’s belief that we simply don’t have to accept the injustice all around us. Even when everything feels hopeless and the world’s problems feel intractable, Ophelia has shown that together we can heal the sick, and the world.

Whether it’s working to reduce maternal mortality or treat tuberculosis, Ophelia is profoundly committed to the reduction of human suffering. Her message is clear: injustice has a cure, and, with Ophelia’s help, we are finding it.

Green is an author and a trustee for Partners in Health