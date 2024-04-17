Thasunda Brown Duckett is a longtime friend and was a great partner to me for over 10 years at JPMorgan Chase before taking on her leadership role at TIAA. She is truly grounded in her purpose of helping those who need it most—driving real change within her own organizations and broader communities.
She’s a passionate advocate for financial inclusion, determined to put more underserved Americans on a path to financial health and resilience. She helped launch Advancing Black Pathways, JPMC’s initiative to help more Black Americans achieve sustained economic success. And at TIAA, she is striving to help the 40% of all Americans at risk of running out of their retirement savings, while also tackling the underlying issues and inequities fueling the nation’s retirement insecurity.
Outstanding leaders like Thasunda harness the power of representation and diversity, they inspire others, they lift up their communities and lead by example. Her impact will be her legacy, and she is far from done.
Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase
