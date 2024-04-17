Satya Nadella is profoundly influential in shaping our future. And that’s a good thing

for humanity.

Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI puts him at the forefront of the artificial-intelligence revolution. A technologist with heart, Satya sees AI as a tool that will empower humans. Still, there’s rightful concern about unintended consequences and misuse. That’s why it’s so reassuring that Satya is one of AI’s stewards. His thoughtfulness and humility should make us safer.

While serving with him on the board of Starbucks, I’ve noticed that Satya doesn’t need to be the center of attention. In fact, he doesn’t seem to need any attention at all. Still, he commands it.

Satya is widely applauded for propelling Microsoft to a $3 trillion-plus market value—making it the largest company in the world. Of course, I admire him for accomplishing this truly remarkable feat, but I most admire him for leading with integrity, strength, and kindness.

Hobson is co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments

Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here