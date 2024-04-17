The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

Satya Nadella

1 minute read
Satya Nadella
Jason Redmond—AFP/Getty Images
By Mellody Hobson

Satya Nadella is profoundly influential in shaping our future. And that’s a good thing
for humanity.

Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI and partnership with Mistral AI puts him at the forefront of the artificial-intelligence revolution. A technologist with heart, Satya sees AI as a tool that will empower humans. Still, there’s rightful concern about unintended consequences and misuse. That’s why it’s so reassuring that Satya is one of AI’s stewards. His thoughtfulness and humility should make us safer.

While serving with him on the board of Starbucks, I’ve noticed that Satya doesn’t need to be the center of attention. In fact, he doesn’t seem to need any attention at all. Still, he commands it.

Satya is widely applauded for propelling Microsoft to a $3 trillion-plus market value—making it the largest company in the world. Of course, I admire him for accomplishing this truly remarkable feat, but I most admire him for leading with integrity, strength, and kindness.

Hobson is co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments

Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here

More FromThe 100 Most Influential People of 2024
America Ferrera

America Ferrera

By Blake Lively

Yulia Navalnaya

Yulia Navalnaya

By Kamala Harris

Dev Patel

Dev Patel

By Daniel Kaluuya

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

By Ashton Kutcher

E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll

By Tarana Burke

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com