In recent years, Tapestry has been a juggernaut in high-end fashion retail, and its acquisition of Capri Holdings will turn it into a $12 billion global giant. The credit for the bold move to bring the likes of Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo all under one roof goes to my friend Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry CEO.

Under Joanne’s leadership, Tapestry has generated record revenue and relentless momentum in the marketplace, while expanding its stable of iconic brands and creating new customers, especially in the coveted Gen Z and millennial segments. Her deft handling of brands and her data-driven insights in elevating the consumer experience and growing a customer base led General Motors to ask her to join our board of directors almost two years ago.

Spending time with her has shown me that not only is Joanne as smart as you’d expect, but she’s also a skillful leader and full of common sense, crucial traits of a successful executive and a huge benefit to any company.

Barra is chair and CEO of General Motors

Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here