In an era when technology and leadership intertwine to shape futures, Julie Sweet stands out for her clear vision and pragmatic insights on technology’s role in society. The Accenture CEO has steered one of the world’s leading consulting and technology-services firms through the complexities of digital transformation, championing sustainability and inclusivity alongside growth. Under her, Accenture has not only broadened its services but also had a deeply positive societal impact, using technology to solve pressing issues.

Julie has led initiatives that prioritize responsible business practices, advocating for both the environment and digital ethics, while fostering a culture of diversity within Accenture and beyond.

Julie’s strategic foresight and commitment to the common good embody the kind of leadership that shapes not only companies but also the future of our global community. She is a leader who not only anticipates the future, but also actively works to shape it for the better.

