You can’t really separate South Africa’s history from rugby. Nelson Mandela once offered rugby as an olive branch between opposing sides of the country, so there’s an immense amount of pride when it comes to the sport. It’s like the connective tissue of the nation.

Siya Kolisi, as the captain of the national rugby team, is right at the center. He’s been the embodiment of hope during a time in which many South Africans find it hard to hold on to any. Through political strife, an energy crisis, and the effects of COVID-19, Siya has made rugby into something more than just a competition. His multiple victories—the country’s victories—have meant so much.

Through his wisdom and humility, Siya has taught us what a powerful captain should be: someone who serves and inspires those he leads. And for him to lead a team in a historically white sport, to be loved and adored by fans of all races, is an immense achievement.

Siya is an incessant warrior on the field, but he’s also a doting dad, a loving husband, and a great friend. He’s given so much to a nation of 62 million people. I hope he’s been savoring every moment of his success.

Noah is a comedian, writer, and Emmy-winning television host