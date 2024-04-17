The 100 Most Influential People of 2024

By Naomi Watts

I knew of Tory Burch, the New York City–based fashion designer who has cultivated a devoted following over the past 20 years, well before we met. After all, she created the template for a woman-owned, purpose-led fashion company. But it wasn’t until I sought her advice over spoonfuls of dessert that I understood her defining characteristic.

After I shared my dreams for my fledgling company, Tory offered invaluable guidance I’ve held close to my heart ever since. Of course, she has phenomenal personal style and canny business savvy—she’s the queen of viral fashion moments (ballet flats and pink hoop dresses!). Her clothes carry on the great traditions of American sportswear—beautifully designed with a slice of pragmatism. But what has struck me most about Tory is her sincerity in wanting women to succeed. She may prefer to shine the light elsewhere, but I’m thrilled to turn the spotlight on my friend Tory Burch.

Watts is an Oscar-nominated actor

