Great designers often have a sense of importance that’s too strong—they understand the idea of a garment without understanding the person who will wear it, and they conceive of luxury as strangely separated from the ground. What I love about Jonathan Anderson is that he is grounded, and he has an innate understanding of how fashion and human behavior intertwine. Jonathan is one of the most intelligent, empathetic, and curious people I know, but he also has a wonderful sense of humor, and a capacity not to take himself too seriously.

Costume design in particular takes a great deal of humanity and wisdom, and working with him in the past has helped me better understand the characters whose stories we were telling. His work is always ahead of the curve. What he does at JW Anderson and Loewe is fashion that belongs to us all, now and in the future.

Guadagnino is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker

