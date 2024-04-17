Kylie Minogue was one of the first people I ever met from TV. She was a pop star, and I had watched her in Neighbours every day for a decade. So when she came to an early Coldplay show, I’d already been her fan for nearly 15 years.

Kylie is so inspiring to me—she lives her life so gracefully and approaches every project with such passion and dedication. She always seems to be 10 years ahead of everyone else, and she’s an artist who knows how to be of service, making songs that fans go on to love for years. Kylie creates a space where everyone is safe to be themselves. When I look at her I feel hope. She’s proof there are humans who don’t judge.

That first meeting was otherworldly. After all this time, Kylie’s star has never dimmed. It’s an honor and a privilege to know her, and she is deserving of every good thing that happens to her.

Martin is the Grammy-winning lead singer of Coldplay

Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here