Kylie Minogue was one of the first people I ever met from TV. She was a pop star, and I had watched her in Neighbours every day for a decade. So when she came to an early Coldplay show, I’d already been her fan for nearly 15 years.
Kylie is so inspiring to me—she lives her life so gracefully and approaches every project with such passion and dedication. She always seems to be 10 years ahead of everyone else, and she’s an artist who knows how to be of service, making songs that fans go on to love for years. Kylie creates a space where everyone is safe to be themselves. When I look at her I feel hope. She’s proof there are humans who don’t judge.
That first meeting was otherworldly. After all this time, Kylie’s star has never dimmed. It’s an honor and a privilege to know her, and she is deserving of every good thing that happens to her.
Martin is the Grammy-winning lead singer of Coldplay
Order your copy of the 2024 TIME100 issue here
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Dua Lipa Manifested All of This
- Exclusive: Google Workers Revolt Over $1.2 Billion Contract With Israel
- Stop Looking for Your Forever Home
- The Sympathizer Counters 50 Years of Hollywood Vietnam War Narratives
- The Bliss of Seeing the Eclipse From Cleveland
- Hormonal Birth Control Doesn’t Deserve Its Bad Reputation
- The Best TV Shows to Watch on Peacock
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com