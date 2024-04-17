In the face of death threats and intimidation, of lost jobs and lost friends, and as one of the few out gay people in Uganda, Frank Mugisha has never backed down from fighting for LGBTIQ+ rights.

As a college student, he founded Icebreakers Uganda to support young people coming out to their families. When the Ugandan government passed an aggressive anti-gay law last year, Frank and his allies immediately challenged it in court.

He did the same when the government refused to register the organization he leads, Sexual Minorities Uganda. He’s now a fellow at Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics, where I’m honored to work alongside him as he defends the human rights of gay Ugandans and people around the world.

Progress toward a more just future is possible, but it is not inevitable. Only through the undaunted work of leaders like Frank—whose courage has earned him the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination—will true equality be achieved.

Clinton, a Democrat, is a former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State

