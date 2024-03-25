Prince Harry and Meghan Markle learned about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis through television broadcast at the same time as the public, according to The Times of London.

On Friday, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales put months of speculation and conspiracy theories to rest when she shared her cancer diagnosis in a rare video address. Kate said that in the aftermath of planned abdominal surgery, medics found that “cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate added. She said the diagnosis was a “huge shock” and that she and William are managing the news privately for their young family.

Further details about her condition have not been shared, but Kensington Palace says the Princess is confident she will recover fully.

The Times said several sources confirmed that Kate’s diagnosis was not shared with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in advance. A family source also told PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “left out of any details regarding Kate’s diagnosis.” The source added: “There is clearly no trust.”

“It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news. The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down,” royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams tells TIME.

Once dubbed The Fantastic Four by British media, their relationships have deteriorated. Harry and William have had a tense relationship for years, which Harry detailed at length in his bombshell memoir Spare, where he accused his brother of physically attacking him. Kate and Meghan also have their own tensions, which the latter spoke about in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The Royal family has faced two major losses in recent years, with the deaths of Prince Phillip in April 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. At times of crisis, the family has often come together to carry out ceremonial duties, and there is a small possibility Kate’s period of recovery could reunite them.

“A serious illness can change everything and bring families together. This may happen. Harry will return to see his father and perhaps the brothers will see each other,” Fitzwilliams says. “It could open the path to reconciliation in the weeks and months ahead. However, it is unlikely at the moment.”

In February, Harry flew to the U.K. upon hearing of the King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. He met with his father for less than an hour, before flying back to Los Angeles the next day. While brief, the visit marked a reunion for the pair, who had not seen each other since the King’s coronation in May 2023.

Following Kate’s cancer disclosure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement wishing her “health and healing.” They also said they hope the family has the space to handle the news “privately and in peace.”

The Sussexes have also reportedly reached out directly to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News “there have been some text messages, some exchanges,” that could prove to be “an olive branch” between the two families.