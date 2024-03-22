How the World Is Reacting to Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

World leaders have been sharing messages of support for Kate Middleton after she announced Friday that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the Princess of Wales, 42, said in a pre-recorded video filmed at Windsor.

Kate said the cancer was discovered in post-operative tests after she had abdominal surgery in January, prompting her withdrawal from public life as she began treatment. The diagnosis follows that of her father-in-law, King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis and treatment in early February.

The King said through a Buckingham Palace spokesperson that he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks” following their time in the hospital together. The spokesperson added that Charles and his wife Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Kate’s younger brother James Middleton posted an old picture with his sibling on Instagram, captioned: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

World leaders have also shared reactions to the news, offering their support to the Princess and urging the public to give her privacy while she recovers.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the first to wish the Princess well, commending her “tremendous bravery” in a post on X, and requesting that she is “afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/IFX51Wm5Q3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 22, 2024

British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer wrote in a post on X that Kate has “the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too.” He added that the Royal Family is entitled to privacy and space, and referenced the public frenzy over Kate’s absence from public life this year: “I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks.”

On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.



Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/SiScvfhe8O — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 22, 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wished the Princess “a full and speedy recovery” and offered his “thoughts and prayers” in a social media post.

In the U.S., White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “our thoughts are with [Kate] … during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery and I think it important that we respect her privacy.”

Megan McCain, the daughter of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died of cancer in 2018, wrote on X that “America is sending Princess Kate and the entire royal family strength and support during this challenging time.” She added that “Princess Kate has always been the epitome of class and grace — never more so than now.”

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a post on X that he is “praying for her swift recovery” and is “deeply saddened” to hear about the cancer diagnosis. “It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.”

I'm deeply saddened to hear the news about the Princess of Wales/Duchess of Rothesay. I am praying for her swift recovery.



It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family.



Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected. https://t.co/vNzNH1X8JF — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 22, 2024

Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, also posted on X: “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time.”