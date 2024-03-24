The Prince and Princess of Wales are “extremely moved” by the outpouring of support and continued to ask for privacy in a new statement in response to Kate’s announcement on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson tells TIME in an email on Sunday. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Read More: Olivia Munn Sends Message of Support to Fellow Cancer Sufferer Kate Middleton

The statement was issued in response to a global outpouring of well wishes, love, and support in the wake of Kate’s cancer diagnosis reveal, which followed questions about her health after she was hospitalized for two weeks for a planned abdominal surgery in January. Post-operation test results revealed cancer had been present, and she started “preventative chemotherapy” in late February.

In her video announcement, Kate said she and her husband had been doing everything “we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” which included taking time to recover from her major surgery to start treatment and “most importantly” to explain everything to their three children before going public with the news. The children are now away from school on their Easter holiday break.

Read More: Kate Middleton Is Receiving Preventative Chemotherapy. Here’s What That Is

Kensington Palace’s most recent statement reiterated the plea for privacy in Kate’s original announcement, as the family came under intense public and media scrutiny in the weeks leading up to the announcement.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said in her video message. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”