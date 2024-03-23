After weeks of speculation and concern about Kate Middleton’s health and whereabouts, the Princess of Wales released a video announcement to the public on March 22, revealing the reason behind her break from public life. Kate, 42, announced that she is currently undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed type of cancer, which was discovered after she had a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” the Princess shared. Of her diagnosis, she said: “This of course came as a huge shock, and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately, for the sake of our young family… It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [our children] George, Charlotte, and Louis, in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

Kate, whose father-in-law King Charles III is also undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, sent her well wishes to others “whose lives have been affected” by the illness. In a heartfelt sign-off, she said: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Following the Princess of Wales’ announcement, there has been an outpour of supportive messages. From the U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the U.S. President Joe Biden, people have been sending their well wishes from around the world.

One such public figure to make a comment is actor Olivia Munn, who recently opened up about her own diagnosis, and the surgeries she underwent after learning she had breast cancer. Commenting under Kate’s video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account, Munn wrote: “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best,” followed by three white hearts.

Underneath Munn’s comment, one social media user wrote: “I am glad women like you and Kate have shared their experiences. Sending nothing but love and prayers.” Another remarked: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, as well. This is so incredibly sad to go through. Both you and Princess Kate are showing so much grace through this trying time. God bless.”

Munn, 43, who welcomed her son Malcolm in Nov. 2021, opened up about her own experience with the disease in a poignant Instagram post shared on March 13. Alongside a series of pictures of herself in hospital, she penned the caption: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey.”

The Newsroom actor went on to explain that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, when her doctor sent her for an MRI after calculating her “Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.” After a biopsy discovered she had cancer in both breasts, Munn went on to have a double mastectomy.

“In the past 10 months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count, and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment, and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she wrote. In addition to thanking her medical team and her partner, SNL alum John Mulaney, Munn expressed gratitude to the “friends who have had breast cancer, and the friends who connected me to friends who have had breast cancer, for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments.”