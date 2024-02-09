A Guide to Everyone Performing at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest sporting event of the year. It’s also one of the biggest music events, bringing in some of the most celebrated singers for an opportunity to perform in front of over 100 million people.

Past performances have gone on to leave lasting pop culture legacies, from Michael Jackson’s game-changing halftime show in 1993 to Rihanna’s record-breaking performance last year, which was the most watched live performance in history and had more than 121 million people tune in.

Here’s a look at everyone expected to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Halftime Show: Usher—and surprise guests

R&B singer Usher will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, and he’s already teased a few details ahead of his highly-anticipated performance.

The eight-time Grammy winner, who just released his ninth studio album, has said that he wants to honor R&B music and incorporate “killer choreography” into his show, including costume changes and even roller-skating.

Read More: The Enduring Appeal of Usher

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. He’s hinted that there will be surprise guests—artists he’s collaborated with in the past—and suggested it would be “foolish” not to invite Lil Jon and Ludacris up to the stage, who were featured on his 2004 hit song, “Yeah.”

This won’t be Usher’s first time performing during the Super Bowl halftime show; he made a guest appearance alongside the Black Eyed Peas in 2011 to perform their hit song “OMG.”

National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Country singer Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem before the game. It will mark a journey 50 years in the making for McEntire, as the “Star-Spangled Banner” helped launch her career when she performed the anthem at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary,” she said in a statement.

"I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world, who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace," McEntire told Apple Music, the halftime show’s sponsor, on Thursday. "It’s not about me—I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honored to get to sing it. It’s a good one. I’ve been doing it for 50 years, and I’m really proud to get to sing it."

Read More: The History of the Super Bowl

The tradition of singing the national anthem at sporting events began during the 1918 World Series.

Singers Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day speak during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 8, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon–AFP via Getty

America the Beautiful: Post Malone

Before the national anthem, rapper and singer Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful,” followed by the presentation of the colors and a military flyover.

“It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage,” the 10-time Grammy-nominated singer told Apple Music.

Read More: How the Super Bowl Became Pop’s Biggest Stage

“America the Beautiful” made its debut at the 1977 Super Bowl with singer Vikki Carr, taking the place of the national anthem. Starting in 2009, it has been performed at every Super Bowl.

Lift Every Voice and Sing: Andra Day

Ahead of the game, soul singer Andra Day will perform “Live Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900, that is now often referred to as “the Black national anthem.”

Read More: A History of the Newly Resurgent ‘Black National Anthem’

The song was first performed at the Super Bowl last year by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, though Alicia Keys first performed the song in a pre-recorded broadcast during the 2021 Super Bowl and Mary Mary performed it outside the stadium in 2022.

In-Game DJ: Kaskade

Kaskade will be the Super Bowl’s first in-game DJ, performing a set prior to the game as the players warm up and again during featured breaks.

Kaskade will be stepping in for Tiësto, who was originally scheduled to serve as the in-game DJ but backed out on Friday due to a family emergency.

“Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination,” Kaskade posted on social media. “To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”