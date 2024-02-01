The Grammys are taking place on Sunday, Feb. 4, and the competition is stacked this year. The coveted golden gramophones will be handed out at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This year, music’s biggest night will focus on many nominated artists vying for a statue. SZA is the night’s most nominated artist, with nine nods, and is poised to win her first solo Grammy (she won her first ever award for her duet with Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More”). Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers follow SZA, tying with seven nominations each.

The Grammys typically make for an eventful ceremony, with unexpected moments every year. We saw Beyoncé make Grammy history as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 31 wins after her 2022 album Renaissance nabbed a statue for Best Dance/Electronic Album. It was a heartwarming moment for Beyoncé, who was in tears as she took the stage to accept her award. And Harry Styles set off the discourse when he won Album of the Year for Harry’s House and said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” This caused an uproar on social media, as many fans wrote about Beyoncé losing the night’s biggest prize and only being awarded once in the ceremony’s Big Four category.

This year will surely come with its surprises and upsets, as the Grammys always do. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Grammy Awards

When are the Grammy Awards?

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4, starting at 8:00 PM EST and lasting until around 11:30 PM EST.

Where to watch the Grammy Awards

For those watching at home, the ceremony will be available on the CBS Network and to stream on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

Comedian Trevor Noah is slated to host the Grammys ceremony for his fourth consecutive year in the role.

Who are the major performers this year?

This year, audiences are being treated to some exciting performances by hitmakers past and present. U2 and Billy Joel are ready to perform at the Grammys. Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott round out the contemporary artists slated to take the stage at Sunday’s award ceremony. Joni Mitchell will perform on the Grammys stage for the first time ever.

The most anticipated nominations

Across the musical spectrum, there are some interesting match-ups. SZA is the most nominated artist this year, with Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers trailing behind in the second-most nominated spot. This year, there are eight artists with six nominations, including Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark, and Boygenius.

Before the awards ceremony even takes place on Sunday, Swift already broke the record for most nominations in the Song of the Year category after getting her seventh nod for “Anti-Hero,” although she has yet to win in this category. Eyes are also on her if she wins Album of the Year for Midnights, making her the most awarded artist in this category, beating out Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, who each have three wins.

Boygenius could also become the second girl-group to win Record of the Year if they take home a trophy for “Not Strong Enough.”