Those who did not have a chance to see Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium during her Eras Tour stop might have a chance to see her there at the New York Jets game this Sunday. After she was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, pandemonium broke out among Swifties on social media. They were quickly trying to understand the rules of football as her presence at the game seems to have confirmed that she and the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce, might be an item after he spoke about shooting his shot with the pop star back in July. The two were said to have spent time together and were seen leaving in a convertible after the game.

Now, it’s becoming clear that the relationship rumors are having a real economic impact for the NFL, as the possibility of a Swift sighting has helped tickets for the Jets vs. Chiefs game on Sunday rise 40%, according to CNN Business.

The publication reports that an online marketplace called TickPick has seen the average price of tickets for Sunday’s game rise from $89 to $119 after it was reported by Front Office Sports that Swift will be attending another Chiefs game. Ticket price data from Gametime says the lowest last-minute tickets are available at $152 each. It’s no shock that the 12-time Grammy winner’s fanbase clamors for the chance to see her, as evidenced by the Ticketmaster debacle when tickets went on sale for the Eras tour. Last week’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, where Swift watched from Kelce’s family box alongside his mother, saw a major boost in ratings. According to Front Office Sports, the Fox Sports broadcast brought in over 24 million viewers, making it the “most-watched NFL game on any network for Week 3.”

Kelce saw the power of the Swifties firsthand after sales for his jerseys saw a 400% spike in sales following the pop star’s appearance at the stadium. The two have been rumored to be romantically linked since July. When Kelce went on The Pat McAfee Show podcast earlier this month, he said he invited Swift to attend one of his games. He seemed to be surprised by her decision to actually show up, but sources told People that Swift “thought it was a fantastic way to spend a Sunday.” Kelce and his brother addressed the relationship rumors for the first time in a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights. Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, jokingly asked his brother how it feels that Swift “put his name on the map.”

Kelce says that he thought it was “pretty ballsy” of her to go to the game and “It was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light.”

As anticipation grows for Swift's supposed Sunday appearance, Fox Sports reports that the Fox music department asked her label and publishing company for permission to use some of Swift's songs during the broadcast but the request was denied "in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life."

