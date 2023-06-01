Presented By

Here's Everything New on Netflix in June 2023

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi and Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in 'Never Have I Ever.'
Courtesy Of Netflix
By Laura Zornosa

Welcome to summer! This month, Netflix has a queue of movies and shows ready to watch after a long day at the beach—or a long day avoiding the heat. On June 8, Never Have I Ever comes to a close with its final season, and all of the college angst that senior year has to offer. On June 9, the animated creatures of the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources—including a Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), a Logic Rock (Randall Park), and a Lovebug (Keke Palmer)—will return with a new batch of humans. And June 22 brings the premiere of Glamorous, in which Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender nonconforming queer man, meets esteemed beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall.) Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2023

Available June 1

The Days

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Available June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

Available June 5

Barracuda Queens

Available June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

Available June 7

Courtesy of Netflix

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

Available June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

Available June 9

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

Available June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Available June 14

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

Available June 16

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2 (Jasin Boland/Netflix)
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2
Jasin Boland/Netflix

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

Available June 17

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Available June 19

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

Available June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

Available June 21

Break Point: Part 2

Available June 22

Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in Glamorous (Courtesy of Netflix)
Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in Glamorous
Courtesy of Netflix

Glamorous

Let’s Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

Available June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Through My Window Across the Sea

Available June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

Available June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2

Available June 30

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2023

Available June 1

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

Available June 5

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

Available June 9

A Lot Like Love

Available June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

Available June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Available June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

Available June 17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19

Suits: Seasons 1-8

Available June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Available June 21

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2

Available June 26

The Imitation Game

Available June 30

Alone: Season 9

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2023

Leaving June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

Leaving June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving June 15

The Darkness

Leaving June 19

Philomena

Leaving June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 21

The Mist

Leaving June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z

