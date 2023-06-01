Here's Everything New on Netflix in June 2023

Welcome to summer! This month, Netflix has a queue of movies and shows ready to watch after a long day at the beach—or a long day avoiding the heat. On June 8, Never Have I Ever comes to a close with its final season, and all of the college angst that senior year has to offer. On June 9, the animated creatures of the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources—including a Hormone Monster (Nick Kroll), a Logic Rock (Randall Park), and a Lovebug (Keke Palmer)—will return with a new batch of humans. And June 22 brings the premiere of Glamorous, in which Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender nonconforming queer man, meets esteemed beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall.) Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in June 2023
Available June 1
The Days
A Beautiful Life
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
Available June 2
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
Scoop
Valeria: Season 3
Available June 5
Barracuda Queens
Available June 6
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
Available June 7
Arnold
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
Available June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4
Tour de France: Unchained
Available June 9
Bloodhounds
Human Resources: Season 2
The Playing Card Killer
Tex Mex Motors
This World Can’t Tear Me Down
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
Available June 13
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Available June 14
Our Planet II
The Surrogacy
Available June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Extraction 2
Available June 17
King the Land
See You in My 19th Life
Available June 19
Not Quite Narwhal
Take Care of Maya
Available June 20
85 South: Ghetto Legends
Available June 21
Break Point: Part 2
Available June 22
Glamorous
Let’s Get Divorced
Skull Island
Sleeping Dog
Available June 23
Catching Killers: Season 3
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
King of Clones
Make Me Believe
The Perfect Find
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Through My Window Across the Sea
Available June 28
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Run Rabbit Run
Available June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2
Available June 30
Is It Cake, Too?!
Nimona
Available June 1
The Angry Birds Movie
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Choice
Dear John
Death at a Funeral
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Forever My Girl
Funny People
Groundhog Day
Hook
How High
The Italian Job
Jarhead
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
Kicking & Screaming
The Kingdom
Magic Mike
Mean Girls
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Muster Dogs
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Surf’s Up
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
To Leslie
We’re the Millers
Available June 5
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living
Available June 9
A Lot Like Love
Available June 12
Dunkirk
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
Available June 14
Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Available June 15
Cold Case Files: Season 2
Available June 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19
Suits: Seasons 1-8
Available June 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
Available June 21
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
Available June 26
The Imitation Game
Available June 30
Alone: Season 9
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2023
Leaving June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
The DUFF
Leaving June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
Leaving June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving June 15
The Darkness
Leaving June 19
Philomena
Leaving June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 21
The Mist
Leaving June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30
Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z
