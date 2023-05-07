The Texas Mall Shooting is the 199th Mass Shooting of 2023

Saturday’s mass shooting at an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas, that left 8 victims dead, and 7 more people injured, is the 199th mass shooting of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive, an independent research and data collection organization, defines a mass shooting as an event where at least four people were shot or injured, outside of the gunman. More than 14,500 people have also died from gun violence this year alone.

On Sunday, Biden called for “more action” after revealing that the Texas gunman used an AR-15 style assault weapon to carry out the shooting. The gunman, who has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was later killed by authorities.

“Eight Americans, including children, were killed in Allen, Texas yesterday – the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation,” Bide wrote in a tweet Sunday. “Jill and I are praying for their families and those critically injured. We’re grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and courageously.

Saturday’s mass shooting was the second in Texas in just two weeks. A little over a week ago, on April 28, another Texas gunman shot and killed 5 people in a home next to his after his neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle in the yard because their baby was sleeping.

Numerous mass shootings have cost the lives of some 273 people in 2023 alone, with another 781 people injured. On January 21, a gunman in Monterey Park, Calif. killed eleven people at a Lunar New Year event. The 72-year-old shooter, who used a semi-automatic Cobray pistol later died when authorities closed in on the white cargo van that was identified as a vehicle of interest.

On April 10, a 25-year-old shooter killed five of his colleagues and injured another eight at the Old National Bank building where he used to work. The shooter used an AR-15 style rifle to fire at his colleagues in the conference room after a meeting. Police killed the suspect in a shootout.

On March 27, a gunman, who was later killed by police, shot and killed six people—including three children who were all nine years old—at the Convent School in Nashville, a school the shooter used to attend. The suspect used an AR-style rifle during the massacre.

Studies show the shootings are impacting the mental health of young Americans, who reportedly feel greater anxiety and stress. It’s also changing the way people live, with a third of adults saying that they stray away from certain events and places as a result of their fear.

Since 2020, there have been at least 600 mass shootings every year across America.

