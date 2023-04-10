What to Know About the Louisville Bank Shooting

A shooting in downtown Louisville, Kent. Monday morning has resulted in at least four casualties and another eight people injured, according to authorities.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said police received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of an “active aggressor” at Old National Bank. Officers were on scene in minutes and heard active gunshots when they arrived.

At least two police officers were shot and one is undergoing surgery.

The LMPD confirmed there was no longer an active threat and that the shooter is deceased. They are asking the public to steer clear of the area.

The gunman’s “circumstances of his death” are still unknown, Humphrey said. However, police later said that they believed the suspect was a former or current employee of the bank.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted on Monday morning that he was going to the scene of the shooting, asking for people to “please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett—Getty Images

Beshear later revealed that he has friends who were caught in the crossfire of the shooting. “This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend that didn’t either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is gonna make it through,” Beshear said, in a press conference Monday morning.

Victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with “various injuries,” according to police.

The incident took place in Kentucky’s largest city, across from the Louisville Slugger field, where minor league baseball team Louisville Bats play.

This marks the 145th shooting in 2023, per the Gun Violence Archive. It comes nearly two weeks after the Nashville shooting in late March, where a shooter killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school.

This is a developing story.

