Ten people have been killed and ten others are hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, Calif. outside Los Angeles Saturday night.

The gunman remains at large, and more than eight hours after the shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office has not released a detailed description of him, the weapon he used, or clear details of what happened before or during the shooting.

The shooting happened about 10:20 pm. in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people 9 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Monterey Park’s population is about 66% Asian American, with about half of that population being of Chinese origin. The area where the shooting happened is home to numerous noodle shops and other businesses catering to the Chinese American community.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released few details about the shooting. They were called at 10:22 p.m. on reports that shots were being fired.

The shooting is believed to have happened at a dance studio and ballroom, according to CNN. The sheriff’s department, however, has not released the name of the business.

When sheriff’s officers arrived, they found “numerous victims and patrons in the parking lot of the business.”

Officers then entered the business and found several other victims who had been shot. The Monterey Park Fire Department arrived and pronounced ten people dead at the scene. At least 10 other people were taken to local hospitals, some in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police were also investigating whether another incident about two miles away in Alhambra was connected to the shooting, Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Meyer said early Sunday.

What do we know about the gunman?

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office has released very few details about the gunman, the weapon he used, or his whereabouts as of Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a press conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. local time on Sunday to give additional information.

Meyer said investigators have no information about a possible motive for the shooting. “We will look at every angle,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

