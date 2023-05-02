It’s a fact universally acknowledged that Rihanna is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala. From her instantly iconic (and highly memed) Guo Pei yellow cape dress in 2015 to her Margiela pope ensemble in 2018, complete with a jeweled papal mitre, fashion enthusiasts can always count on the bad gal to bring the heat when it comes to the red carpet.

So it should come as no surprise that the crowd waited with bated breath throughout the red carpet portion of the event for Rihanna to make her much-anticipated appearance. But as the arrivals started to die down, a lack of any sign of her brought to mind the the old adage that you can’t rush perfection—or in this case, Rihanna. This became abundantly clear after Vogue’s red carpet presenters, Lala Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and Chloe Fineman, bid viewers good night on the event’s livestream.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola—Getty Images

But good things come to those who wait: about four hours after the red carpet started, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky finally made their appearance at the Met Gala. Rihanna might have missed the red carpet, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t make a dramatic entrance.

The superstar wore a voluminous white gown with a dramatic hooded capelet festooned with camellia blossoms, in an homage to Chanel’s signature flower; she later removed the capelet to reveal a halter neckline and layered pearl necklaces. She accessorized the look with matching camellia adorned white heels, red lips, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses playfully embellished with fake eyelashes. Rocky, for his part, also cleaned up nicely, donning a red plaid kilt over a pair of jeans, a skinny tie and a suit jacket.

It’s not a practice that everyone could pull off, but Rihanna makes being fashionably late look good.

