Where to Watch or Stream All the 2023 Oscar Nominees

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, with the Daniels’ (the filmmaking duo made up of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) exuberant, absurdist sci-fi dramedy Everything Everywhere All At Once leading this award season’s crop of films with a whopping 11 nominations. Following close behind with nine nominations each were Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and Edward Berger’s gripping WWI epic All Quiet on the Western Front.

This year’s group of nominations continues to ride the streaming boom that defined last year’s offerings. All the nominees for Best Picture, except for Women Talking and Avatar: The Way of Water, are currently available to stream, as are several other nominees across the awards categories. The streaming behemoth Netflix nabbed 16 nominations this year, including a Best Picture nod for All Quiet on the Western Front, a film that had a limited theatrical release before being added to the platform in October.

That’s not to say that people weren’t excited to get back to viewing things on the big screen this year after two years of pandemic restrictions. Feel-good commercial successes with a touch of nostalgia scored big at movie theaters and in the nominations this year. In a landmark move, two sequels, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, which together raked in nearly $3.5 billion at the box office, were both nominated for Best Picture, while Baz Luhrman’s razzle dazzle spectacle Elvis, another Best Picture nominee, delighted cinema audiences, pulling $287 million worldwide during its theater run.

Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, here’s where to watch or stream all of the nominated films this year. To help you decide which films to watch and which to skip, we’ve included insights from reviews by TIME’s film critic, Stephanie Zacharek.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominations

Best picture, director, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, original screenplay, editing, costume design, score, song

Where to watch

Stream it on Showtime

Our critic says

“Everything Everywhere is a film about family—and about the pressures and expectations Chinese parents exert on their children, specifically—dressed up as a head trip, with a middle-aged woman as its superhero…the best element of Everything, Everywhere is its exploration of the fairly straightforward idea that lies beneath all the craziness: although there is often stress, acknowledged or otherwise, between any mother and daughter, the relationships between Asian moms and their daughters tend to be particularly fraught.”

Read the review: Everything Everywhere All At Once May Be Too Trippy for Its Own Good—But Michelle Yeoh Still Dazzles

The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominations

Best Picture, director, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, original screenplay, score, editing

Where to watch

Stream it on HBO Max; rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Our critic says

“Farrell brings extra layers of depth and mournfulness to the classic McDonagh pattern. He’s the character you want to protect, and the one who sends your heart sinking when you see him harden, out of necessity, against the world. He gives The Banshees of Inisherin its soul and its beauty. To look at his face is to understand the half-welcoming, half-unforgiving place known as home.”

Read the review: Colin Farrell Gives One of the Best Performances of the Year in The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nominations

Best picture, adapted screenplay, international feature, cinematography, production design, score, sound, visual effects, makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

What to know

The grim realities of war are on full display in this gripping tale of a German soldier on the frontlines of WWI, based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Read more: All Quiet on the Western Front Is a Warning to the World

Elvis

Nominations

Best picture, actor, cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound

Where to watch

Stream it on HBO Max; rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Our critic says

“Luhrmann loves Elvis so much it hurts. And in a world where there’s always, supposedly, a constant stream of new things to love, or at least to binge-watch, love of Elvis—our American pauper king with a cloth-of-gold voice—feels like a truly pure thing.”

Read the review: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Is an Exhilarating, Maddening Spectacle—But One Made With Love

The Fabelmans

Nominations

Best picture, director, actress, original screenplay, supporting actor, score, production design

Where to watch

Buy on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

Our critic says

“Movies have been around for roughly 130 years; Spielberg’s career has covered more than a third of that, and counting. Yet The Fabelmans hardly feels like a late-career movie. It’s more of an intimate reckoning, both joyous and unapologetically direct, a jetway for a new beginning.”

Read more: Steven Spielberg Waited 60 Years to Tell This Story

Tár

Nominations

Best picture, director, actress, original screenplay, cinematography, editing

Where to watch

Stream it on Peacock on Jan. 27

Our critic says

“Tár, Field’s first film in 16 years, is extraordinary. It’s also, in places, disconcertingly chilly and remote, possibly the kind of movie that’s easier to love than it is to like. But people will surely be talking about it, and about Blanchett’s performance specifically. Blanchett, though extremely gifted, can be excessively mannered. But she can also be a performer of great, near-alien strangeness and beauty, and that’s the subterranean current she’s tapping as Lydia Tár. This is a willful, charismatic performance, stubborn and elegant as a vine.”

Read the review: In Tár, Cate Blanchett Gives a Dazzling Performance as an Orchestra Conductor on the Edge

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominations

Best picture, adapted screenplay, editing, sound, song, visual effects

Where to watch

Stream it on Paramount+; rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a much better film than its predecessor was, and much better than it needs to be overall…Love Tom Cruise or hate him, he’s the only one we’ve got; his particular set of qualities have no equal.”

Read the review: The New Top Gun Is So Much Better Than the First One

Triangle of Sadness

Nominations

Best picture, director, original screenplay

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“It’s all so promising, and the fact that Östlund allows these early scenes to ramble a bit is a testament to his outsized confidence: their shapelessness is its own shape, sharp as an elbow. You wonder where he’s going, and you’re happy to follow along. It doesn’t hurt that the film is beautifully crafted. Even if you stop laughing at it, Östlund’s supreme control over individual scenes and his willingness to let his actors stretch out remain exemplary.”

Read the review: Triangle of Sadness Is an Epic Satire That Wears Out Its Dazzling Welcome

Aftersun

Nominations

Best actor

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“Aftersun takes place at the point where a father and daughter begin to lose track of each other. Reconnection either happens or it doesn’t, but either way, the passage can be bumpy. Once a daughter becomes an adult, she sometimes forgets what her father meant at this time. But Aftersun remembers.”

Read the review: Aftersun Is a Wistful Portrait of a Father-Daughter Bond

Argentina, 1985

Nominations

Best international feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Amazon Prime Video

What to know

Based on the true story of the Trial of Juntas, this dramatic reimagining depicts the showdown between a brave team of young lawyers and the heads of Argentina’s ruthless military dictatorship at the time.

Causeway

Nominations

Best supporting actor

Where to watch

Stream it on Apple TV+.

What to know

A soldier struggling to readjust to civilian life in her hometown of New Orleans after a traumatic injury strikes up a surprising friendship with a local mechanic struggling with trauma of his own.

Fire of Love

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney+

What to know

Married scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft shared a burning passion for chasing and documenting volcanos, a desire that was only surpassed by their love for each other, resulting in a one-of-a-kind love story that indelibly shaped how we see one of our most explosive natural wonders.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nominations

Best adapted screenplay

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“Glass Onion‘s motives are transparent—it seeks only to entertain. But then, that’s what we came for, no matter how you slice it.”

Read the review: Glass Onion Is a Lesser Knives Out Mystery—But It’s Still a Breezy Caper

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“Guillermo del Toro’s love for misunderstood creatures—for those who creep forth from the Black Lagoon or spring from the operating table of Dr. Frankenstein—is one of his signatures as a filmmaker, and his stop-motion-animated version of Pinocchio introduces us to a particularly unruly soul…a mad wooden boy who wins us over in the end.”

Read the review: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Is Clever, Lively, and Just Strange Enough

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“There’s nothing jarring or upsetting about Marcel the Shell With Shoes On; it deals very gently with the realities of death and loss. But its quiet tenderness feels expansive regardless, proof that good things really do come in small exoskeletons.”

Read the review: A Philosophical Mollusk Shares Insights on Life and Loneliness in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Navalny

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Stream it on HBO Max

What to know

An arresting portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, this documentary bears witness to his struggle against an oppressive regime, even as it leads to his poisoning in 2020.

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

What to know

After discovering that he’s used eight of his nine lives, the swashbuckling Puss in Boats embarks on his greatest adventure yet to find the magical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives.

The Sea Beast

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

What to know

Thrilling escapades ensue after an adventurous young girl stowaways on the ship of a sea monster hunter, who’s searching for the mythic Red Bluster.

To Leslie

Nominations

Best actress

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

What to know

The course of a Texas single mother’s life takes a turn after she wins the lottery, but struggles to keep things going.

Turning Red

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney+

What to know

A spunky 13-year-old girl on the brink of adolescence struggles to balance her mother’s high expectations, raging hormones, and a mysterious and mystical family secret that threatens to upend her world.

