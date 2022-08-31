Here's Everything New on Disney+ in September 2022

With the changing of the seasons, of course, comes the updating of the streaming content.
September will see the arrival of a live-action Pinocchio to Disney+, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the titular role, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s guide and “conscience.” (This iteration of Pinocchio will contend with Guillermo del Toro’s animated version, coming to Netflix in December.)
The first three episodes of the much-anticipated Andor series, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, will arrive on September 21. And the beloved 1993 Halloween staple Hocus Pocus will finally get a long-awaited sequel—featuring the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy—at the end of the month.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022.
Available September 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 3
Available September 2
Al Davis vs. the NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Available September 7
Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (Season 1)
Europe From Above (Season 3-4)
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 7)
Available September 8
Cars on the Road
Pinocchio
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Remembering
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory (Season 1)
Growing Up
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Tierra Incógnita
Welcome to the Club
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 4
Available September 9
United Sharks of America
Available September 14
First Alaskans (Season 1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (Season 1)
Short Circuit (Season 2, Episode 6)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 8)
Available September 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 5)
Available September 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Available September 19
Dancing With the Stars
Available September 21
Andor
Firebuds (Season 1)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)
Super/Natural
Available September 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 6)
Available September 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Available September 26
Dancing With the Stars (Season 31, Episode 2)
Available September 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2)
Andor — Episode 4
Available September 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 7
Available September 30
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
Under Wraps 2
