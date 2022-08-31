Here's Everything New on Disney+ in September 2022

With the changing of the seasons, of course, comes the updating of the streaming content.

September will see the arrival of a live-action Pinocchio to Disney+, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in the titular role, Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s guide and “conscience.” (This iteration of Pinocchio will contend with Guillermo del Toro’s animated version, coming to Netflix in December.)

The first three episodes of the much-anticipated Andor series, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, will arrive on September 21. And the beloved 1993 Halloween staple Hocus Pocus will finally get a long-awaited sequel—featuring the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy—at the end of the month.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022.

Available September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 3

Available September 2

Al Davis vs. the NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Available September 7

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (Season 1)

Europe From Above (Season 3-4)

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 7)

Available September 8

Cars on the Road

Pinocchio

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in 'Pinocchio' Courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Remembering

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory (Season 1)

Growing Up

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Tierra Incógnita

Welcome to the Club

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 4

Available September 9

United Sharks of America

Available September 14

First Alaskans (Season 1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (Season 1)

Short Circuit (Season 2, Episode 6)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3, Episode 8)

Available September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 5)

Available September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Available September 19

Dancing With the Stars

Available September 21

Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in 'Andor' Des Willie—Lucasfilm

Firebuds (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)

Super/Natural

Available September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Episode 6)

Available September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Available September 26

Dancing With the Stars (Season 31, Episode 2)

Available September 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2)

Andor — Episode 4

Available September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — Episode 7

Available September 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

Under Wraps 2

