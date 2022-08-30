The 32 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2022

In April, Netflix announced that, for the first time ever, its number of paid subscribers had dropped. In August, HBO Max—previously known for sheer show budget size—announced that it would be pulling 36 titles from its streaming platform in one week alone. (This followed the news of the upcoming merger between HBO Max and Discovery+.) Talk of the precariousness of the “streaming bubble” has simmered all year, but a hearty slate of offerings persists to keep you entertained this fall.

Amazon’s The Rings of Power—the most expensive TV show ever made—will hit small screens around the country with a dose of Lord of the Rings lore on Friday. Star Wars: Andor will arrive on Disney+ in late September, bringing with it a star turn by Diego Luna in an epic about Star Wars intelligence officer Cassian Andor. The highly anticipated HBO drama from the creator of Euphoria, The Idol, stars Lily-Rose Depp and singer-songwriter The Weeknd in a twisted tale about romantic awakening.

On the less traditional side, the Spanglish cult favorite Los Espookys returns to HBO Max on Sept. 16, promising to be “more espookier than before” with more hilariously fabricated horror. In the meta-comedy Reboot, which releases Sept. 20, Hulu tries to reunite the cast (Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville) of a fictional, dysfunctional early 2000’s sitcom. And Entergalactic on Netflix bears the artistic fingerprints of musician Kid Cudi and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris in an animated project out Sept. 30.

The Rings of Power

Sept. 2 on Prime Video

The long-awaited fantasy series, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, takes place thousands of years before Lord of the Rings or its prequel, The Hobbit, in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Wedding Season

Sept. 8 on Hulu

Katie and Stefan fell in love at a wedding—even though Katie already had a fiancé. Now, Katie’s getting married—until her new husband and his whole family are murdered. Who did it?

Last Light

Sept. 8 on Peacock

When the world begins to run out of oil, the Yeats family is separated: petro-chemist Andy is in the Middle East, his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris, and his teenage daughter, Laura, is alone in London. The five-episode drama follows them in their desperate quest to reunite.

American Gigolo

Sept. 9 on Showtime

Jon Bernthal stars as Julian Kaye—also the protagonist of the original 1980 film by the same name—in this drama about a sex worker who was framed for murder.

Monarch

Sept. 11 on Fox

The Roman family has established a country music dynasty, from the king and queen of the genre, Albie and Dottie Cantrell Roman, to the heir to the throne, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, and her brother Luke and sister Gigi.

Jennifer Hudson Show

Sept. 12 on Fox

Jennifer Hudson, who picked up a Tony Award in June for her work on A Strange Loop, will now have her own daytime talk show, which will include music, celebrity interviews, viral sensations, community heroes, and topical stories.

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Sept. 18 on PBS

This three-part documentary, directed and produced by Ken Burns, delves into the rise of Hitler and Nazism through the lenses of international antisemitism and racism, eugenics and immigration in the U.S., and race laws in the American South.

Reboot

Sept. 20 on Hulu

In this meta comedy, Hulu reboots a fictional early 2000’s family sitcom, Step Right Up!, and mayhem—and a healthy dose of dysfunctionality—ensue.

Star Wars: Andor

Sept. 21 on Disney+

Diego Luna stars in this Star Wars backstory as Cassian Andor, an intelligence officer whose personal journey brings him closer to becoming a rebel hero.

Entergalactic

Sept. 30 on Netflix

Rapper Kid Cudi collaborates with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to build an animated world inspired in part by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Insecure.

Interview With the Vampire

Oct. 2 on AMC+

In 1910 New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac became a vampire, turned by vampire Lestat du Lioncourt. Flash forward to the present day, and Louis is telling his story to a renowned journalist.

The Midnight Club

Oct. 10 on Netflix

Based on the series by Christopher Pike, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet every night at midnight in a mysterious manor to tell scary stories—and to hunt for the supernatural.

From Scratch

October 21 on Netflix

Zoe Saldaña leads this romantic drama as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, who meets the Sicilian chef of her dreams in Florence. What happens when they translate their lives back to Los Angeles in another story.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Oct. 25 on Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro created this eight-episode horror anthology, directed by the directors of Mandy, The Empty Man, Splice, The Babadook, The Vigil, Twilight, Hannibal, and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

Tulsa King

Nov. 13 on Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone is back, starring as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia boss freed from prison after a quarter century and consigned to Tulsa, Okla.

Welcome to Chippendales

Nov. 22 on Hulu

Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant, founds the world’s greatest male stripping empire in this true crime saga.

The English

This November on Prime Video

An English woman and a Native American man share a deeply intertwined past—but they don’t realize it yet. In the meantime, they tackle the barren expanse of the wild West together.

The Peripheral

This fall on Prime Video

From the creators of Westworld (Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy) comes another sci-fi drama thriller series, this one based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson, and starring Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Dear Mama

This fall on FX

Perhaps lesser known than hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur himself is the fact that both of his parents were political activists and Black Panther Party members. This five-part series delves into the relationship between Tupac and his mother, activist Afeni Shakur.

The Missing

This fall on Peacock

David E. Kelley, creator of countless shows, from M.D. to Nine Perfect Strangers, is back with a crime drama, which follows NYPD detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) and his faith in humanity.

The Idol

This fall on HBO

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and singer The Weeknd have teamed up on what the trailer dubs “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd himself.

Wednesday

This fall on Netflix

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Adams, the only daughter of the moody Adams Family, in this comedy horror series directed by Tim Burton.

Returns

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5

Sept. 14 on Hulu

After the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June, eyes have turned to the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, in which a fundamentalist regime views women as property of the state.

Los Espookys: Season 2

Sept. 16 on HBO

The long-awaited second season of the oddball comedy arrrives this fall with more fabricated horror hijinks and a hearty serving of deadpan satire.

Yellowstone: Season 5

Nov. 13 on Paramount+

Kevin Costner leads this wildly popular neo-Western, which drew in a whopping 15 million viewers to its season 4 finale.

The Crown: Season 5

November on Netflix

Two whole years later, The Crown will come back with more than enough royal drama to go around—this time featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Avenue 5: Season 2

This fall on HBO

Armando Iannucci’s darkly funny twist on outer space might be on its last trip around the sun, but that won’t stop it from returning with profane gusto.

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season 2

This fall on HBO Max

Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney are back and better than ever at Essex College, where financial struggles, relationship woes, and college comedy groups persist.

Mythic Quest: Season 3

This fall on Apple TV+

Workplace drama meets gamer comedy in this show about a fictional video game studio—now down two core members after the dramatic season 2 finale.

Finales

Queen Sugar: Season 7

Sept. 6 on OWN

This epic saga, created by executive producer Ava DuVernay, has followed the Bordelon family in rural Louisiana through their father’s recent death and their subsequent inheritance of his sugarcane farm.

The Good Fight: Season 6

Sept. 8 on Paramount+

The final season of The Good Fight, a spin-off and standalone sequel to The Good Wife, sees its protagonist, Diane (Christine Baranski), feeling full of melancholy and déjà vu.

Atlanta: Season 4

Sept. 15 on FX

In its fourth and final season, Donald Glover’s comedy-drama follows its characters back home to Atlanta after a season in Europe in a homecoming of sorts—and a fond farewell to the city.

