Here's Everything New on Netflix in September 2022

As one season draws to a close, another one is just beginning—outside and on our screens.
September will bring with it a whole new slate to Netflix, including Do Revenge on Sept. 16, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in a dark comedy about two teenage girls tackling each other’s nemeses. On Sept. 23, Athena, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, will tell the tale of the all-out community war that ensues near Paris after a death caused by an alleged police altercation. And to close out the month, the much-anticipated biographical drama Blonde arrives on Netflix on Sept. 28, delving into the turbulent life and times of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2022.
Available September 1
Fenced In
Love in the Villa
Available September 2
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
Read More: Here’s Everything New on Disney+ in September 2022
Available September 8
The Anthrax Attacks
Available September 9
Cobra Kai (Season 5)
End of the Road
Available September 16
Drifting Home
Do Revenge
Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
Available September 21
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Available September 22
Thai Cave Rescue
Read more: The 52 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022
Available September 23
Lou
A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
Available September 28
Blonde
Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga
Available September 30
Entergalactic
- You Can Get a Refund for Student Loans Payments Made During the Pandemic. Here’s How
- What Serena Williams Gave the World
- An Alaska Native Has Never Served in Congress. Mary Peltola May Be About to Change That.
- U.S. Medical Schools Are Struggling to Overcome Centuries of Racism in Health Care
- Column: A Back-to-School Ritual Offers Me Comfort and Normalcy in a Time of Neither
- The 52 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022
- How the Netflix Series Mo Balances Side-Splitting Laughs With Heartfelt Drama
- Why There’s Still So Much Controversy 25 Years After Princess Diana’s Death