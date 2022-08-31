Here's Everything New on Netflix in September 2022

As one season draws to a close, another one is just beginning—outside and on our screens.

September will bring with it a whole new slate to Netflix, including Do Revenge on Sept. 16, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in a dark comedy about two teenage girls tackling each other’s nemeses. On Sept. 23, Athena, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, will tell the tale of the all-out community war that ensues near Paris after a death caused by an alleged police altercation. And to close out the month, the much-anticipated biographical drama Blonde arrives on Netflix on Sept. 28, delving into the turbulent life and times of Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2022.

Available September 1

Fenced In

Love in the Villa

Kat Graham as Julie and Tom Hopper as Charlie in 'Love In The Villa' Riccardo Ghilardi—Netflix

Available September 2

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Available September 8

The Anthrax Attacks

Available September 9

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

End of the Road

Available September 16

Drifting Home

Do Revenge

Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea in 'Do Revenge' Kim Simms—Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Available September 21

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Available September 22

Thai Cave Rescue

Available September 23

Lou

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Sami Slimane as Karim in 'Athena' Courtesy of Netflix

Available September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga

Available September 30

Entergalactic

