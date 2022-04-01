Several much-anticipated new series, as well as beloved old favorites, are coming to Netflix in April 2022. Anatomy of a Scandal, an adaption of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, premieres on April 15, and an interactive trivia game starts April 1. New seasons of Russian Doll and Better Call Saul also hit the streaming platform this month.

If you’ve had a Love Is Blind-sized hole in your reality TV-loving heart, make sure to catch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, out April 6. The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, centers on six couples on the verge of marriage who have to decide whether to commit or not.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2022—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2022

Available April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

Available April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Available April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Available April 7

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Available April 8

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Available April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Available April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

Available April 13

Our Great National Parks. President Barack Obama in Our Great National Parks. Cr. Pete Souza/Netflix © 2022 Netflix—© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

Available April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

Available April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

Available April 16

Man of God

Available April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Available April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

Available April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting

Available April 22

Selling Sunset S5. Pictured: Heather Rae Young. c. Netflix © 2022 Selling Sunset S5. Pictured: Heather Rae Young. c. Netflix © 2022

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

Available April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Available April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

Available April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

Available April 29

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 COURTESY OF NETFLIX—© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Grace and Frankie: Season 7

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4, Part 2

Rumspringa

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2022

Available April 1

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure: Season four, part 1

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It …

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

Available April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Available April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Available April 8

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 1

Available April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

Available April 15

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Available April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1 through 4

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Available April 25

Big Eyes

Available April 29

Youth v Gov

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2022

Leaving April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 2

Truth or Dare

Leaving April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving April 5

The Florida Project

Leaving April 8

House of the Witch

Leaving April 15

About Time

Leaving April 18

Miss Sloane

Leaving April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving April 25

The Artist

Leaving April 26

August: Osage County

Leaving April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

Leaving April 30

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

