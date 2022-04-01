Several much-anticipated new series, as well as beloved old favorites, are coming to Netflix in April 2022. Anatomy of a Scandal, an adaption of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, premieres on April 15, and an interactive trivia game starts April 1. New seasons of Russian Doll and Better Call Saul also hit the streaming platform this month.
If you’ve had a Love Is Blind-sized hole in your reality TV-loving heart, make sure to catch The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, out April 6. The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, centers on six couples on the verge of marriage who have to decide whether to commit or not.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2022
Available April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
Available April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
Available April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers’ Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Available April 7
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
Available April 8
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Available April 9
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
Available April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
Available April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
Available April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
Available April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
Available April 16
Man of God
Available April 19
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Available April 20
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
Available April 21
All About Gila
He’s Expecting
Available April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
Selling Sunset: Season 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
Available April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Available April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
Available April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
Available April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4, Part 2
Rumspringa
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2022
Available April 1
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Summer of Adventure: Season four, part 1
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It …
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
Available April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
Available April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Available April 8
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 1
Available April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
Available April 15
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Available April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1 through 4
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Available April 25
Big Eyes
Available April 29
Youth v Gov
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2022
Leaving April 1
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving April 2
Truth or Dare
Leaving April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving April 5
The Florida Project
Leaving April 8
House of the Witch
Leaving April 15
About Time
Leaving April 18
Miss Sloane
Leaving April 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving April 25
The Artist
Leaving April 26
August: Osage County
Leaving April 29
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
Leaving April 30
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town
