China's 'Snow Princess' Eileen Gu Takes Gold in Big Air at Beijing Olympics

Eileen Gu, China’s highest profile athlete at the Beijing Olympics, scored a gold medal in the women’s big air ski event following a spectacular final jump. It’s the first of three medals she is competing for at the 2022 Winter Games.

Gu, who is known in China as Gu Ailing, has featured on posters and promotional videos for the Games. She is also signed to IMG Models, and has been the face of ads for Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

She was in third place coming into her final run—guaranteed at least a bronze medal after two solid jumps. But then, Gu pulled off a 1620—four and a half full rotations. It was the first time she had landed that jump in competition, and it was enough to put her in first place.

The 18-year-old was born in San Francisco to an American father and a Chinese mother. After a few seasons of competing for the U.S. at major events, she announced in 2019 that she would switch national affiliations and compete for China in 2022. In China, she has earned the nickname “Snow Princess.”

A poster of American born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who will compete for China, is seen next a shopkeeper at an official merchandise shop for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the Wangfujing shopping district on October 27, 2021 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer—Getty Images

Following her third run, Gu screamed with joy. “Oh my god! I’m not crying. I’m definitely not crying,” she exclaimed in English. The skier fell to her knees when the score was announced and the crowd, who included International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach gave her a standing ovation.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was also in the crowd, a day after the publication of a tightly controlled interview in which she called international attention on her an “enormous misunderstanding.” Shaui’s repeated denials have failed to answer questions about her November social media post in which she said a former high-ranking Chinese official coerced her into sex.

Chinese social media lit up with support for Gu during and after her competition—dominating six of the 10 trending topics on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. “Ahhhhh I’m going crazy! Princess is so good,” wrote one user.

“I thought the media turning her into a god would give her too much pressure, but she withstood it!” wrote another. “She is the pride of Chinese girls!” another fan wrote.

Tess Ledeux of France took second place and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won bronze.

Gu will also compete in the women’s slopestyle and halfpipe events.

–With reporting by Aria Chen / Hong Kong.

Write to Amy Gunia at amy.gunia@time.com.