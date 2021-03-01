See All the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The 78th Golden Globes, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, have at least one familiar element: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are co-hosting the ceremony, for a fourth time. Pretty much everything else will reflect the strangeness and difficulty of the past year, from the fact that the hosts will be on opposite coasts to the intimate acceptance speeches delivered from living room couches. As the first major televised awards show of 2021, the ceremony, postponed from its usual early January date, will set the tone for what is sure to be an unusual journey over the coming months, culminating in a late-April Oscars. The ceremony also arrives as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is mired, not for the first time, in various controversies.

Heading into the ceremony, Netflix has the most nominations—with 22 in the film categories, thanks to movies like Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, and 20 on the TV side, more than half of which come from The Crown and Ozark. Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao is favored to win Best Director, which would make her the first woman to win the award since Barbra Streisand in 1984, and Chadwick Boseman is predicted to win a posthumous award for his turn in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, updating live throughout the evening.

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones “Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Movies

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from The United States vs. Billie Holliday – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

