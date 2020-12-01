If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit this season, look no further than the confectionary creations of the third installment of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, a festive version of the beloved baking series, that will debut on Dec. 4.
This month also sees the return of many Netflix original series, including season 4 of the puberty-powered raunchy comedy Big Mouth and the second volume of Song Exploder, which will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the creative processes of artists like Dua Lipa and The Killers.
A plethora of movie options are also hitting the streaming platform this month, including The Prom, a Netflix original based on the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the project boasts a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington. It releases on Dec. 11. Another stage production gets the film treatment with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an August Wilson play-turned-feature drama that stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in one of his final onscreen roles.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in December 2020
Available December 1
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
Available December 2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Available December 3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
Available December 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth, season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 3
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
Available December 5
Detention
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Available December 8
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem
Lovestruck in the City
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Available December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)
The Surgeon’s Cut
Available December 10
Alice in Borderland
Available December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas
Giving Voice
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
The Prom
Available December 14
A California Christmas
Hilda, season 2
Tiny Pretty Things
Available December 15
Song Exploder: Volume 2
Available December 16
Anitta: Made In Honorio
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
The Ripper
Run On
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special
Available December 18
Home for Christmas, season 2
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Sweet Home
Available December 22
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Available December 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Available December 25
Bridgerton
Available December 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
DNA
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Available December 27
Sakho & Mangane, season 1
Available December 28
Cops and Robbers
Available December 30
Best Leftovers Ever!
Equinox
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Available December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2020
Available December 1
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
Are You The One, seasons 1-2
Chef
The Da Vinci Code
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gray
Gormiti, season 1
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master, seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Monster House
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings, season 3
Stargate SG-1, seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
Available December 4
Kings of Joburg, season 1
Available December 7
Ava
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Available December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie
Triple 9
Available December 15
Black Ink Crew New York, seasons 1-2
The Challenge, seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy, season 2
Teen Mom 2, seasons 1-2
Available December 16
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Nocturnal Animals
Available December 17
Braven
Available December 18
Guest House
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champion
Available December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
Available December 21
The Con Is On
Available December 22
After We Collided
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
Timmy Time, season 2
Available December 28
Rango
Available December 29
Dare Me, season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2020
Leaving December 1
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
Leaving December 4
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Leaving December 5
The Rum Diary
Leaving December 6
The Secret
Leaving December 7
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Leaving December 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso, seasons 1-3
Leaving December 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Leaving December 14
Hart of Dixie, seasons 1-4
Leaving December 17
Ip Man 3
Leaving December 22
The Little Hours
Leaving December 24
The West Wing, seasons 1-7
Leaving December 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Leaving December 27
Fifty
Leaving December 28
Lawless
Leaving December 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Leaving December 30
Dexter, seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels, seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie, seasons 1-7
Leaving December 31
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc., season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl, seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel, seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners, seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts, seasons 1-3
The Office, seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches