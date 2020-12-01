If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit this season, look no further than the confectionary creations of the third installment of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, a festive version of the beloved baking series, that will debut on Dec. 4.

This month also sees the return of many Netflix original series, including season 4 of the puberty-powered raunchy comedy Big Mouth and the second volume of Song Exploder, which will feature behind-the-scenes looks at the creative processes of artists like Dua Lipa and The Killers.

A plethora of movie options are also hitting the streaming platform this month, including The Prom, a Netflix original based on the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the project boasts a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington. It releases on Dec. 11. Another stage production gets the film treatment with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, an August Wilson play-turned-feature drama that stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in one of his final onscreen roles.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in December 2020

Available December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show

Available December 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Available December 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Available December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth, season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 3

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

Available December 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Available December 8

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Available December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon’s Cut

Available December 10

Alice in Borderland

Available December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Available December 14

A California Christmas

Hilda, season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Available December 15

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Available December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

Available December 18

Home for Christmas, season 2

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Available December 22

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Available December 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Available December 25

Bridgerton

Available December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Available December 27

Sakho & Mangane, season 1

Available December 28

Cops and Robbers

Available December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Available December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2020

Available December 1

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One, seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti, season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master, seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings, season 3

Stargate SG-1, seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

Available December 4

Kings of Joburg, season 1

Available December 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Available December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie

Triple 9

Available December 15

Black Ink Crew New York, seasons 1-2

The Challenge, seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy, season 2

Teen Mom 2, seasons 1-2

Available December 16

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nocturnal Animals

Available December 17

Braven

Available December 18

Guest House

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champion

Available December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

Available December 21

The Con Is On

Available December 22

After We Collided

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time, season 2

Available December 28

Rango

Available December 29

Dare Me, season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2020

Leaving December 1

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

Leaving December 4

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Leaving December 5

The Rum Diary

Leaving December 6

The Secret

Leaving December 7

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, seasons 1-3

Leaving December 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Leaving December 14

Hart of Dixie, seasons 1-4

Leaving December 17

Ip Man 3

Leaving December 22

The Little Hours

Leaving December 24

The West Wing, seasons 1-7

Leaving December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Leaving December 27

Fifty

Leaving December 28

Lawless

Leaving December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving December 30

Dexter, seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels, seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie, seasons 1-7

Leaving December 31

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc., season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl, seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel, seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners, seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts, seasons 1-3

The Office, seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.