Netflix’s award-winning original series The Crown returns for a fourth season on November 15. The cast for the British Royal Family in season 3 will be back, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and viewers can also expect to meet Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Those looking to get into the holiday spirit this month are in luck, with plenty of festive original programming debuting on the streaming platform. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a musical film starring Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, releases on November 13, and will feature original music from artists like John Legend and Usher. November will also bring The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the sequel to The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens’ campy 2018 Netflix Christmas comedy and Dolly Parton’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, which features 14 original songs from Dolly herself.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2020

Available November 1

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?, season 2

Available November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Available November 4

Love and Anarchy

Available November 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Available November 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

Available November 9

Undercover, season 2

Available November 10

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Available November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted

Available November 12

Ludo

Available November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Available November 15

The Crown, season 4

Available November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, season 4

We Are the Champions

Available November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Available November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Available November 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Available November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Available November 23

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Available November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

Available November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender, season 2

Available November 26

Mosul

Available November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don’t Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas, season 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River, season 2

La Belva / The Beast

Available November 28

The Uncanny Counter

Available November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Available November 30

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2020

Available November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, seasons 1-3

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Available November 2

Prospect

Available November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Available November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Midnight At The Magnolia

Available November 6

The Late Bloomer

Available November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Prom Night

Available November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Available November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

Survivor, seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Available November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Available November 22

Machete Kills

Available November 23

Hard Kill

Available November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Available November 30

The 2nd

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2020

Leaving November 1

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving November 4

Death House

Leaving November 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving November 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11

Green Room

Leaving November 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States, season 1

Leaving November 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving November 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17

Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22

End of Watch

Leaving November 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

