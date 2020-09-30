Chills and thrills abound in Netflix’s offerings for October, with plenty of spooky content for Halloween. From Netflix’s buzzy adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 gothic novel, Rebecca, which stars Lily James and Armie Hammer, to the family friendly original series The Worst Witch, there’s something to help everyone to get in the spirit of the season.

David Letterman serves up wit and his signature wry humor when he returns for a third season of his Netflix original series My Guest Needs No Introduction on October 21. This season’s collection of in-depth interviews includes conversations with the likes of comedian Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr.

When it comes to documentaries this month, Netflix’s offerings range from BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, an in-depth look at the global rise of Korean girl group, to Dick Johnson Is Dead, the bittersweet project from award-winning director Kirsten Johnson, who faces her fear of losing her father to dementia by staging his death (with his very game cooperation) over and over again.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in October 2020

Available October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego, season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Worst Witch, season 4

Available October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Available October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Available October 6

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Available October 7

Hubie Halloween

To the Lake

Available October 9

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Available October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, season 3

Available October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Available October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Available October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Available October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Available October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Available October 20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Available October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

Available October 22

Cadaver

Available October 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit

Available October 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Available October 28

Holidate

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Available October 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil, season 4

Suburra, season 3

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2020

Available October 1

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance, season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko, seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil, season 1

Familiar Wife, season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers, seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn, season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide, season 1

Available October 4

Colombiana

Available October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

Walk Away from Love

Available October 7

Schitt’s Creek, season 6

Available October 14

Alice Junior

Moneyball

Available October 15

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half, seasons 1-4

One on One, seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers, season 2, Part 1

Available October 16

In a Valley of Violence

Unfriended

Available October 18

ParaNorman

Available October 20

Carol

Available October 22

Bending the Arc

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Available October 28

Metallica Through The Never

Available October 31

The 12th Man

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2020

Leaving September 30

Parks & Recreation, seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19

Paper Year

Leaving October 22

While We’re Young

Leaving October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30

Kristy

Leaving October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven, seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.