Trump Suggests Delaying 2020 Election, Claiming It Will Be Fraudulent Without Evidence

President Donald Trump suggested delaying the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, claiming without evidence that the vote will be “fraudulent.”

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted on July 30. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Trump does not have the power to unilaterally change the date of the election, and there is no evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud, or that it benefits one political party over the other.

Read More: Donald Trump Is Waging War on Vote-By-Mail. The Facts Don’t Support It

Trump has begun to cast doubt on the results of the November election as he trails presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in most national and swing state polls. He suggested in an interview with Fox News in mid-July that mail-in voting would “rig” the election and that he might not accept the results.

Nevertheless, while Trump promotes the myth of widespread voter fraud, he lacks the power to move the date of the election. That is up to Congress, and it would need to change a federal law from 1845 to do so. Even if the date were to be changed — which is highly unlikely, given the fact that Democrats control the House — the Constitution specifies the end of a presidential term is on January 20th. Unless there is a constitutional amendment, Trump’s first term will expire on January 20, 2021.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Before the pandemic, five states conducted all-mail elections, and three gave counties the ability to determine their rules, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Now amid COVID-19 safety concerns, other states are making vote-by-mail more accessible. California has gone the furthest, and plans to distribute ballots to all of its registered voters.

“There has to be a sea change in our thinking there,” former Attorney General Eric Holder told TIME about voting during a pandemic. “Allow people to access their primary American right by voting at home. It’s not as if this is an untried concept. Oregon has been doing this for years.”

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Tessa Berenson at tessa.berenson@time.com.