Martha Stewart took a “thirst trap” pool selfie — she just didn’t know it at the time.

Stewart made waves with a sultry pool selfie she recently shared on her Instagram account. However, when she was asked by Entertainment Tonight if she posted the image as a so-called “thirst trap” — a photo shared on social media to elicit lusty thoughts and appreciative comments from viewers — Stewart replied, “I don’t even know what that is.”

Once the internet parlance was explained to her, though, Stewart changed her mind.

“That’s definitely a thirst trap,” she said.

Stewart said she shared the photo because she “just thought [she] looked great coming out of the pool.”

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” the lifestyle guru explained.

While the photo was ostensibly about Stewart cooling down in her pool (“natural concrete finish” and “extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps,” as she noted in her caption) the Internet was heated. Over 230,000 people liked the photo on Instagram and thousands of comments rolled in, plenty using the fire emoji to capture their feelings.

