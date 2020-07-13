Cake has taken over the internet. Last week, the incredibly life-like cake work of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil, who posts who posts her work with Red Rose Cakes on Instagram @redrosecake_tubageckil, was shared by Buzzfeed’s food website, Tasty. Her stunning collection of cakes include a Croc shoe that is actually a cake, a roll of toilet paper that is actually a cake and even a pepperoni pizza that is actually a cake.
Now, those hyper-realistic cakes have sent some people spiraling down a slippery slope and finding themselves wondering, what if everything is cake? After all, if a Croc can be cake—or a can of White Claw or Angela Merkel or a Louis Vuitton handbag— can’t everything be cake?
To work through their feelings about the new cake-based reality, people have turned to social media to share their thoughts and fears that we are all cake. Soon, Twitter was taken over with cake memes. Some of the memes were people struggling with the new reality wanting to know where the cake insanity ended. Others added new context to pop culture like Twin Peaks star Agent Dale Cooper realizing we live inside a cake, admitting that K-pop star Jungwoo may actually be cake, and completely changing the crux of the film 127 Hours. Others provided new hints to historical moments, like the murder of Julius Caesar and the beheading of Marie Antoinette. Some, of course, were just plain old fun thinking about the world and all its inhabitants being cake.
See some of the most deliciously funny cake memes on offer below.