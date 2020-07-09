People Simply Can't Look Away From Demi Moore’s Casual Photo of Her Decor

Demi Moore was responsible for one of the most influential images of all time. Nearly 30 years later, she may have done it again, by casually sharing a photo of her bathroom that has sent people on social media reeling.

On Wednesday, the actress wanted to share the news that she is hard at work on the upcoming podcast Dirty Diana, so she posted two images of her sitting on a couch in front of a microphone doing her thing.

While the content of the photos was not particularly remarkable, the setting of her home studio took people by surprise. Moore was working in her bathroom with the toilet and a sunken bathtub visible in the images. Soon, as Buzzfeed reported, people were pondering the interior design choices of the G.I. Janestar, trying to decide whether couches in the bathroom were going to be the next big trend or bathroom carpeting was ever a good idea.

There may be a simple explanation like Moore brought the couch into the bathroom for a DIY home podcast recording studio or simply needed to find a quiet corner to record, or simply wanted some alone time while staying indoors during a pandemic. It’s still fun to dissect the bathrooms of the celebrities and their carpeting choices.

