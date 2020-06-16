1 Person Shot in New Mexico During a Protest Against a Statue of a Controversial Conquistador

One protester was shot in Albuquerque, N.M. on Monday evening and is in serious but stable condition, according to Albuquerque police, after an altercation took place between protesters and counter-protesters. The protesters had gathered to call for the removal of a statue honoring controversial conquistador Juan de Oñate, who established the colony of New Mexico for Spain and brutalized and enslaved Native Americans.

Stephen Ray Baca, 31, is being charged with aggravated battery, according to a statement by the Albuquerque Police Department obtained by TIME. The investigation is still active.

Video taken at the scene shows protesters attempting to topple a statue of Oñate themselves using a rope tied around the statue’s neck before four gunshots are heard. Additional footage shows a physical altercation between protesters and a man in a blue shirt before gunshots.

A militia group known as the New Mexico Civil Guard had reportedly arrived at the scene to speak with protesters and were armed, according to local news outlet KOB 4, but the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has not confirmed whether the shooter was a member of the militia.

“We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence,” said APD Chief Michael Geier in a public statement. “If this is true will [we] be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution.”

The FBI is assisting APD in the investigation, according to police.

The protest against the Oñate statue is just one of dozens taking place throughout the country as thousands call for racial justice after the police officer-involved killing of George Floyd on May 25. Statues symbolizing the Confederacy have been either removed by public officials or toppled or disfigured by protesters calling for their removal. Additionally, protesters have toppled statues of Christopher Columbus, and officials in Dallas have removed a statue of a Texas Ranger with a well-documented racist history.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced late Monday after the shooting that the Oñate statue will be removed. “The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city. Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us,” Keller said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight. This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety.”

Other New Mexico officials have also spoken out since Monday night. “Historical trauma can carry weight for centuries. Juan de Oñate’s violent colonization and brutal enslavement of Pueblo people was not heroic,” wrote New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich on Twitter. “Removing a statue glorifying this man is only one important step in coming to terms with our state’s fraught history and building a stronger sense of reconciliation and understanding between all New Mexicans today.” Heinrich also called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the shooting, noting that armed civilian militias have appeared at other New Mexico protests in recent weeks.

“This is not who we are as New Mexicans,” wrote Rep. Debbie Haaland, one of the first Native American women in Congress, in a tweet early Tuesday morning. “I’m horrified that anyone would take action with a deadly weapon against someone who disagrees with them. This is not the way. Let me be clear: white supremacy has no place here.”

Oñate was born in Mexico and set out to govern the New Mexico region for Spain in 1598, crossing north into the Rio Grande Valley through what is now El Paso, Texas with several hundreds of settlers. He reached what is now Northern New Mexico around 1559, and ordered the native Acoma Pueblo people to pay taxes. The Acoma fought back, but were beat by the settlers, and Oñate ordered all surviving Acoma men of fighting age to have a foot amputated and be enslaved for 20 years. Oñate was later charged with war crimes in Mexico City and banished from New Mexico.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.